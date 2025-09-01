WWE confirms a new member of Seth Rollins' faction - Reports

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Sep 01, 2025 07:04 GMT
Seth Rollins (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Seth Rollins (Image Credits: wwe.com)

Just when everyone thought WWE star Seth Rollins had no one left, he pulled out a trick up his sleeve in the form of his wife, Becky Lynch.

The Man's status has now been confirmed after she helped her husband retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris last night.

The Visionary had the odds stacked against him when he put his title on the line against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight in the main event of Clash in Paris. He was without the members of The Vision in his corner, with Paul Heyman being taken to the hospital after being choked out by Roman Reigns' guillotine earlier in the night.

also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, Adam Pearce ejected Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker from the building after the duo put the OTC out of commission. As a result, Rollins was left on his own for the first time since WrestleMania 41.

CM Punk, who lost his WWE World Heavyweight Championship via Money in the Bank cash-in, was robbed of a title win in France.

During the closing moments of the show, The Best in the World looked to attempt a second GTS on The Visionary before a mysterious hooded figure hit the babyface with a nasty low blow.

The person was revealed to be none other than Seth Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch. The power couple stood tall over a battered CM Punk as the show went off the air. Fans have since been wondering whether the Irishwoman has joined The Vision.

According to BodySlam.Net, WWE has now internally listed The Man as a member of The Vision.

Has WWE planted the seeds for AJ Lee's long-awaited return?

After what happened in France last night, fans are buzzing over the possibility of AJ Lee returning to WWE to join her husband against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

As CM Punk was walking to the back, he was spotted holding a sign that said, "Punk bring back AJ Lee.” Moments later, Big E fueled the rumors during the post-show panel, saying, "He's got a wife too."

All signs point to the Geek Goddess returning to the sports entertainment juggernaut for the first time in over a decade.

If that happens, a mixed tag team match pitting CM Punk and AJ Lee against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch could be on the cards for Wrestlepalooza.

Edited by Neda Ali
