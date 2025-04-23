Adam Pearce to teach Gunther a lesson by bringing back his ultimate ‘End Boss’ to WWE? Exploring the possibility

Gunther made headlines all around the globe when he unleashed an assault on Michael Cole and choked out Pat McAfee while both men were doing their job on WWE RAW. The Ring General lost his World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at the Grandest Stage of Them All and has been furious about it ever since.

Ad

Cole and McAfee gave their opinions about the Ring General, which the latter didn’t like, leading to the massive assault. WWE has yet to address the Ring General's actions, but it clearly might punish him for what he did.

The next edition of WWE RAW could feature Adam Pearce confronting the Ring General for his actions before the latter unleashes an assault on the General Manager. Completely outraged with the former World Heavyweight Champion, Pearce could bring his “End Boss,” Brock Lesnar, back to the company to take care of the star.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Gunther vs Brock Lesnar has been a dream match that the WWE Universe has waited for years, and a potential showdown between them would undoubtedly be a treat to watch. Gunther has often addressed facing the Beast Incarnate in a possible showdown and named a dream match of his own, but Lesnar’s absence from the company has prevented the match from happening.

Brock Lesnar has not been on WWE TV since Summerslam 2023. The Beast Incarnate has been out of the company due to an ongoing lawsuit, and millions around the world have awaited his return. Adam Pearce could use this as the perfect opportunity to bring back the former Universal Champion to TV and put him against Gunther to give the fans the dream showdown they have awaited for years.

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer addressed Brock Lesnar’s potential return recently

While Brock Lesnar’s return to WWE remains uncertain, Hall of Famer JBL addressed the same in a recent edition of the Something To Wrestle podcast.

The legend stated that Lesnar was bound to return to the company at some point in the future and that the Stamford-based company would happily pay a “two comma” price for it.

Ad

"Like anybody, you still like the limelight, and the temptation to come back, and it's not just the limelight. There's gonna be a figure that comes that has two commas in it that they're gonna offer him to come back, and I think he'll take it and I hope he does," said Layfield.

Ad

Though the company would indeed be ready to offer a huge amount if they got Brock Lesnar back on TV, they would still wait for the controversies to end so that none of them get attracted to the business.

Fans will have to wait and see what happens if the company brings Brock Lesnar back on TV and how his potential feud with Gunther is booked.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.