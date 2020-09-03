AEW All Out will emanate from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, on September 5, 2020.

MJF and Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship match will headline AEW All Out 2020 alongside what should be an entertaining "Mimosa Mayhem Match" between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy.

AEW does have a history of signing former WWE names to their brand. When Jon Moxley first made his AEW debut, fans saw that as a genuine surprise. Even recently, stars like Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) and Taynara Conti appeared on Dynamite after being released by WWE, so it is possible that the same could happen at AEW All Out as well.

Here are seven former WWE Superstars who could show up at AEW All Out 2020.

#7: Brock Lesnar could appear at AEW All Out 2020

Brock Lesnar is a free agent at the moment after his WWE deal expired in the midst of contract talks. https://t.co/P0jfdMA6vW — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) August 31, 2020

It wouldn't be fair if Brock Lesnar wasn't mentioned in this article, so let's get over with it right away. The chances of The Beast Incarnate signing with Tony Khan's promotion may not be the most realistic outcome, but it is certainly possible.

Since both Lesnar and WWE recently failed to agree on the terms of a new contract, negotiations have paused as of this moment. This makes Brock Lesnar available to sign outside of WWE, and that includes promotions from both the MMA and pro wrestling world like UFC and AEW, respectively.

Asked Bellator President Scott Coker if he has interest in Brock Lesnar, and he replied:



“Yes, if he’s truly available. Fedor vs. Brock is interesting. It’s the fight that never happened!” — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 31, 2020

In the near future, WWE could make Lesnar an offer that he can't refuse since it is possible that The Beast Incarnate might be sitting at home to ride out the COVID wave.

But in the off-chance that Brock Lesnar makes an impulsive decision and surprises everyone by joining AEW, it may certainly give Tony Khan's promotion the proper mainstream attention it deserves.

Chris Jericho might be AEW's most popular star when it comes to mainstream appeal, but Lesnar is the kind of talent who can instantly add a "big fight" atmosphere to any match. There are a few stars in the business currently who have the pulling power that Lesnar has and AEW could certainly do with someone like him.

When speaking to Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy recently, Jericho immediately played down the possibility of Lesnar appearing at AEW when he was quizzed about it. But as they say, stranger things have happened in wrestling.