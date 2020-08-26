Erick Rowan, now known as Erick Redbeard, was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet (h/t Wrestling News). Over the course of the interview, he addressed rumors of going to AEW, where Brodie Lee, Rowan's former longtime WWE tag team partner, is working. The Superstar was released from WWE in mid-April.

Erick Rowan on going to AEW to join Brodie Lee

Eric Rowan revealed that he was not leaving out AEW to join Brodie Lee in the future. The two of them have worked together for a long time, but Erick Rowan revealed that while Brodie Lee wanted to become the World Champion and do a lot of other things, he was fine with wrestling to have fun and be creative.

“It’s wrestling. You never say never. Me and him have always been joined at the hip. I know he had very high singles aspirations. He wants to be the world champion and all that. To me, I just want to wrestle and have fun doing it and be creative, whether it’s a character backstage and doing that. I have fun doing that stuff. I have fun in the ring. I had fun doing the tag stuff. I don’t care either way. I love performing. He wants to be the best in the world at what he does. He is very meticulous with how he is in the ring. I want to give him a chance. I don’t want to step on any toes. I don’t want to be there like, oh here I am again. Let him do what he wants to do. I’m sure we are going to come around and do something in the future together, but for right now, let him do his own thing. Let me do my own thing and let’s meet back in the year whatever.”

Now, Erick Rowan's future is not sure about where he will go, but he does not want to interfere with what Brodie Lee is doing in AEW.

Instead, Erick Rowan wants to do his own thing and later, possibly, reconnect with the current AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee.