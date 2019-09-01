AEW All Out: 3 Reasons why Chris Jericho was chosen to be the first World Champion of the promotion

Chris Jericho walked out as the first-ever AEW World Champion

All Out was a great pay-per-view that went on for far too long, and I promise to write a comprehensive review of the show the moment I can. But let's get straight to the topic everyone is talking about right now, which is Chris Jericho becoming the inaugural AEW World Champion.

Everyone expected Hangman Page to be the man who comes out on top in this clash of potential champions. He is young, he is a new face, and he can carry the company on his back for years to come.

So why was Jericho chosen ahead of Hangman Page to become the face of the promotion then? I can think of 5 possible reasons and have brought them to you in this article.

Mind you, this is all guesswork, so I am not claiming to know why AEW chose to book the way they did!

#3 Drawing in the casual fans when AEW becomes a weekly show

chris jericho really out here being the first to win a title in wwe, njpw, and now aew pic.twitter.com/uXlR2sn8Jg — robert ࿐ (@CrownThePhoenix) September 1, 2019

For as gifted and as talented as Hangman Page is, you just cannot compare Jericho's legacy to his at any level. Jericho came up from WCW, became a global Superstar in WWE and then broke the mold by going to New Japan Pro Wrestling and becoming a top star there. And yes, he is part of a successful rock band as well, so he's a mainstream attraction in every sense.

The lapsed wrestling fan who may be bored of the WWE product is more likely to know Chris Jericho as the face of the company than someone like Page, simply because he hasn't had the same career that Jericho has had. Page may go on to become an even bigger time when it's time, but for now, a known quantity is significantly less risky.

