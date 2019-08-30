AEW All Out: 5 Surprises that could happen- CM Punk's return, Former WWE star aids Cody

Riju Dasgupta

Will CM Punk make his official return to pro wrestling?

AEW has been slowly earning an army of followers by putting on a bunch of exceptional shows over the past few months. And this weekend, we're headed to the Sears Center Arena in Chicago, for the big one- All Out.

Tickets for this show sold out in record time and considering that this show will be the successor to the groundbreaking 'All In', expectations are sky-high right now. Everyone expects a surprise or two because that is the standard that All Elite Wrestling has set!

In this article, I shall suggest 5 surprises that could happen at this weekend's show. Please leave a comment and let me know if you would like to see any of the points that I have outlined unfold at the show.

So, here's a glimpse into the future with 5 interesting surprises that could potentially happen!

#5 Moxley does a run-in regardless of his injuries

Like it or not, Jon Moxley is the biggest star in All Elite Wrestling right now. You can make an argument for Cody and the Bucks and even Omega because of the work they've done in The Elite, but Dean Ambrose became a household name during his run with The Shield and he is someone that even the most casual wrestling fan knows about.

The fact that he won't be wrestling at All Out could be a big disappointment to those in attendance because Moxley has even won over the hardcore fans with the extraordinary work that he did during the G1 Climax tournament in Japan. While he may not be cleared to compete, he could always show up on the big screen or up the ramp, assuring Omega that this was not over at all!

Omega vs. Moxley is still the big money match. It'll continue to be so, even after All Out!

