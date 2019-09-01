AEW ALL Out Results: First AEW World Champion crowned, Fired WWE legend makes debut

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Feature 13.95K // 01 Sep 2019, 09:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

All Out was AEW's last PPV before their television debut in October and they did a fantastic job, despite the last-minute injury to Jon Moxley. We break down what happened in every match and without any delay, let's just get to the results.

The Buy-In

Casino Women's Battle Royale

Casino Battle Royale

The winner of this match would be one of the first women to challenge for the AEW Women's Championship. Nyla Rose, Leva Bates, Faby Apache, Priscilla Kelly, and Shilandra Royal started the match off.

Nyla was the target early on and everyone focused on her. She dumped everyone out of the ring and it included Bates' partner-in-crime Peter Avalon. The next batch of wrestlers who came in Britt Baker, Sadie Gibbs, and Penelope Ford.

Ford took Rose down briefly and Baker almost got eliminated quickly. Nyla Rose the hit a double chokeslam before eliminating Big Swole.

A big surprise in the next batch of women which included none other than former WWE Superstar Tenille Dashwood. It also included former LU star Ivelisse as well as Brandi Rhodes and Awesome Kong.

Tenille Dashwood didn't last long and was dumped out by Brandi Rhodes. The next group included WWE legend Jazz. Rose and Kong went on an elimination spree and eventually Kong herself was eliminated. Allie and Roddy Piper's daughter Teal Piper were also in the ring at this point.

Allie put on an impressive show. Britt Baker also showed why she's at the top of the AEW's women's divison. The last entrant was former MYC competitor Mercedes Martinez. Allie tried to hit Martinez with a monkey flip but she blocked it and planted Allie. Rose then dumped Allie out.

The final women in the ring were Britt Baker, Bea Priestley, Nyla Rose, and Mercedes Martinez. They tried to join forces to eliminate Nyla Rose but were largely unsuccessful. Baker ended up eliminating Mercedes Martinez and then Bea Priestly g taken out. The last person eliminated was Britt Baker. A huge win for Nyla Rose.

Advertisement

WINNER: Nyla Rose

Private Party vs Jack Evans and Angelico

Private Party

The opening match was followed by a fast-paced tag-team dance between Private Party and the team of Evans and Angelico. Private Party put on a show here and we saw why they are such a hyped act. Angelico and Evans were impressive on their part but fell short in the end, seemingly underestimating their opponents a little.

The match ended with Private Party hitting a top-rope hurricanrana into a cutter for the win.

WINNER: Private Party

After the match, Evans and Angelico did what sore losers often do, attacking Private Party from behind.

1 / 9 NEXT