AEW Double or Nothing Preview: 3 title matches, First ever Stadium Stampede match

The Inner Circle will face Matt Hardy and The Elite in the first Stadium Stampede match

AEW Double or Nothing has a stacked card. The main event will see Jon Moxley defend the AEW World Championship against Mr. Brodie Lee. We also have the first-ever Stadium Stampede Match as The Elite and Matt Hardy face The Inner Circle inside a football stadium.

Cody will face Lance Archer in the finals of the TNT Championship tournament. Can Cody become the first person to pin Lance Archer in AEW?

Hikaru Shida challenges AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose and could be the Native Beast's toughest challenger yet. We also have the Casino Ladder Match with 9 competitors, including one mystery wrestler, where the winner will get a guaranteed AEW World Championship shot.

Read on for our full rundown of AEW Double or Nothing.

The Buy-In Pre-Show

Who will leave with the win?

Private Party vs Best Friends

The Buy-In will see tag-team action with Private Party facing Best Friends. Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen haven't been around for a bit thanks to the coronavirus restrictions and they could be a little rusty going into this one. Best Friends, on the other hand, have been on AEW television in recent weeks and will be ready to go.

AEW Double or Nothing Main Card

Penelope Ford replaces Britt Baker

Penelope Ford vs Kris Statlander

Kris Statlander was supposed to face Dr. Britt Baker at Double or Nothing, but the doctor had to pull out of the match after getting injured on Dynamite earlier this week. Baker will be replaced by Penelope Ford who is a talented wrestler in her own right. As talented as Ford is, she has a tough task ahead of her against the "Galaxy's Greatest Alien" at Double or Nothing.

Shawn Spears vs Dustin Rhodes

Dustin Rhodes will face Shawn Spears

Also on AEW Double or Nothing, Dustin Rhodes takes on Shawn Spears. This match came into fruition after Spears called out Dustin Rhodes on Dynamite this week. Dustin Rhodes was recently a part of the TNT Championship tournament, as was Shawn Spears. Dustin Rhodes made it to the semifinals where he was decimated by Lance Archer while Spears lost in the first round to Cody.

Rhodes doesn't have anything left to prove in this industry but this match will be a chance for Spears to get some momentum behind him.

MJF vs Jungle Boy

MJF will be in singles action against Jungle Boy at AEW Double or Nothing. This is low-key one of the matches I'm looking forward to the most on the card and both men have the capability to put on something special.

MJF, one of the most dastardly heels we've seen in years, decimated Marko Stunt on Dynamite earlier this week before "making him kiss the ring". Can Jungle Boy get some modicum of revenge for his stablemate or will Wardlow's presence prove decisive once again?