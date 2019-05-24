AEW Double or Nothing: 5 Things that prove that Jon Moxley is showing up to compete

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 3.31K // 24 May 2019, 10:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fans in attendance could be in for a real treat

We're only hours removed from AEW Double or Nothing and everyone in the wrestling world is talking about it. If you visit any forum where the event is being discussed, everyone's throwing around a name- Jon Moxley.

Jon Moxley is obviously the independent wrestling name of former WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose. Moxley is one of the most beloved Superstars in the world and there's no doubting the fact that if he lands up in AEW, it will be a huge coup for the Khan family.

In this article, I shall list out 5 reasons why I believe that Jon Moxley will be heading to AEW's inaugural event, with proof listed in every single instance. I would love to hear your thoughts and comments as well in the section below ahead of the event.

Do you think that Jon Moxley will show up in AEW? Let me tell you why I think that he will.

#5 Clues in the initial video

For what it’s worth, Ambrose is seen walking by a dice graphic on the wall in his Jon Moxley return hype video.



The numbers shown on the dice are 2 and 5.



The date of Double or Nothing is May 25. pic.twitter.com/fdQWDviU8y — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 1, 2019

If you saw the initial Jon Moxley video which was released shortly after his contract expired, you'd know that it was filled with clues and symbolism galore. One of the things that set Twitter abuzz was a Tweet from noted pro wrestling journalist Ryan Satin who pointed out the dice graphic on the wall. The numbers showcased are 2 and 5, and 25th of May is the date for Double or Nothing this year.

There are a lot of other clues in the video as well. I mean, Dean Ambrose is pretty much in a cell at the start of it, showcasing how creatively stifled he was. He runs away from a big dog in a yard, and every wrestling fan knows what what really means.

So, is this an indication that he'll show up at AEW Double or Nothing? I honestly think yes.

1 / 5 NEXT