All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing is less than two weeks away

With All Elite Wrestling's 'Double or Nothing' in less than two weeks, the penultimate episode of AEW Dynamite before the show was always going to be a big one. And it certainly did not disappoint. For the first time in what feels like forever, the entire, basically, AEW roster was back on our television screens and it meant for a hell of a two-hour show.

With a WWE Hall of Famer announced to be making his All Elite debut, a brutal women's fatal four-way match and Cody finally going face to face with Lance Archer in the squared circle, AEW knocked it out the park yet again. The wrestling was fantastic, the promo work was exceptional and, perhaps most importantly, Orange Cassidy is someone still breathing after having his head almost kicked off his shoulder by Rey Fenix.

But what did this week's episode tell us about All Elite Wrestling going forward? Well, please find five things we learned from the May 13th edition of AEW Dynamite.

#5 Jon Moxley is prepared to fight

Jon Moxley isn't backing down from Mr. Brodie Lee

When it was announced last week that Jon Moxley would be going one-on-one against the leader of the Dark Order, Brodie Lee, many fans got very excited.

Two men that, during their time in WWE, were part of one of the greatest tag team feuds of the decade in the form of The Shield vs. The Wyatt family. However, at the end of the careers at the company, they were underutilized and both were incredibly unhappy during their time there.

Despite this, there is clearly no love lost between the two. After Brodie Lee and his minions attacked the world champion last week and stole his title belt, Lee reigned victorious over the man who has had issues with him since his debut in the company- the Fallen Angel Christopher Daniels. However, after the match, Jon Moxley rushed the ring and beat down Lee before proclaiming he respects the former Luke Harper for marking him as his new challenger but that he will live to regret it.

The title means more to Moxley than 'just a piece of metal' and is the yardstick to prove who is the best in this industry and showcases why he is atop it. It is clear that when these two clash in just under two weeks, it's going to be huge.