AEW Dynamite: 3 rumored signings that could lead to some interesting real-life couples

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 13 Nov 2019, 22:32 IST SHARE

AEW could make some interesting future signings

There have been many couples coming out of the wrestling business over the past few years, with Nikki Bella and John Cena seemingly starting a culture in the business that has now seen many current superstars on WWE TV become stars of Total Divas.

Even though there are more than 20 real-life couples in WWE right now, there is just one couple in AEW and it's the most well-known couple in the company. Cody and Brandi Rhodes have become the Triple H and Stephanie McMahon of AEW ever since the show debuted a few months ago and it's time that there were some other couples to mix up the roster a little.

AEW is new on the ground but there are a few stars scatted around the Independent Wrestling Scene who could be snapped up by AEW to create quite a dynamic when it comes to couples.

#3 Braxton Sutter

Could Allie and Braxton Sutter be reunited in AEW?

Braxton Sutter managed to make quite a name for himself in Impact Wrestling throughout the three years that he was there. Sutter is perhaps best known for being the husband of current AEW star Allie, who worked in Impact Wrestling for several years and is a former Knockout's Champion.

Allie and Sutter married back in 2013 after dating for several years, the couple worked well together in Impact as part of a storyline with Maria and Mike Kanellis back in 2017 and it could bring an interesting dynamic to AEW if he's able to follow his wife's lead.

Sutter parted ways with Impact Wrestling back in April 2018, which means that he would be available to sign for AEW if the company came knocking and would be a fantastic addition to their tag team division.

1 / 3 NEXT