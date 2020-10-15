From an unusual outcome for Chris Jericho and MJF's inevitable confrontation to a hard-hitting main event, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

In the debut year of AEW Dynamite, the show saw more ups than downs. Unfortunately, last night's episode that celebrated Dynamite's one-year anniversary was riddled by a few issues, both from a wrestling and booking standpoint.

Yet, there were some noteworthy talking points from this episode, which shall be further discussed in this weekly column.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (October 14, 2020).

#5: Dr. Britt Baker's segment where Tony Schiavone got his chest waxed overshadowed Hikaru Shida and Big Swole's AEW Women's title match

Britt Baker continues to be the most entertaining aspect of the AEW Women's Division. This week, Baker was involved in a special interview with Schiavone that took place in a spa.

Britt and her assistant, Reba, freaked out, overseeing a topless Schiavone conducting the interview. Baker and Schiavone's on-screen chemistry was hilarious, as always, and it overshadowed Hikaru Shida's AEW Women's Title Match against Big Swole.

Recently, Britt Baker pleaded for every fan's support since women's matches are more often than not the least viewed/rated aspect of AEW Dynamite each week. Half of the female roster comprises of international talent, so AEW's Women's Division has taken a hit amidst the COVID outbreak.

This became evident during Shida vs. Swole, where the outcome was predictable because Hikaru Shida is on a different level than most active female talent that is featured on AEW Dynamite nowadays.

Only Nyla Rose and Britt Baker are built as formidable contenders for the AEW Women's Title at the moment, where the former can bring a lot of intensity from her side. At the same time, the latter star has got the entertainment side of things covered in any feud.