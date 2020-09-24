From Chris Jericho and MJF's entertaining backstage segment to Brodie Lee's TNT Title match against Orange Cassidy, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

AEW Dynamite had to change plans for Jon Moxley's scheduled six-man tag team main event because Lance Archer recently came into contact with a person who had COVID. Nevertheless, Dynamite was a decent show this week.

AEW also paid tribute to Road Warrior Animal, who recently passed away. Do check out the above video in the memory of this pro-wrestling icon. It was the last podcast Animal ever did on Sportskeeda's YouTube channel.

How did NXT fare against AEW in terms of quality this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (September 23, 2020).

#5: Miro made his AEW in-ring debut in a tag team match during this episode

Miro’s in-ring debut for AEW was an okay match. I wanna say that I feel like he’s bigger than being in a tag-team with Kip but I know this is probably just apart of the process. So cool to see him back wrestling.#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Yku5G9BsBm — EliteAEW®️ (@EIiteAEW) September 24, 2020

Advertisement

Miro has been one of the most newsworthy aspects of AEW Dynamite in recent memory, and 'The Best Man' made his in-ring debut alongside Kip Sabian in a tag team match during this episode.

The duo faced Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss, and the match itself felt like an advertisement showcasing what Miro is capable of inside the ring. Even though there was nothing extraordinary about this bout, the fans and AEW's commentary team did a good job in singing Miro's praises during this match.

The finish saw Miro forcing Sonny Kiss to tap out with the 'Game Over' submission, which is basically a new name for Rusev's 'Accolade' move from WWE.

Miro just slammed Joey Janela "like an NBA dunk on TNT" according to Jim Ross#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/j1S3S6DAea — GIFSkull IV - Banned Soon Due to False DMCA Spam (@GifSkullIV) September 24, 2020

It's odd that a character as popular as Miro has aligned himself with a heel like Kip Sabian. Miro may turn on the bridegroom (Kip Sabian) when the wedding eventually takes place on AEW Dynamite.