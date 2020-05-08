AEW Dynamite (6th May 2020): 5 Things we learned from this week's show

Sammy Guevara fleeing from an ensuing Kenny Omega and Matt Hardy

For the first time in several weeks, All Elite Wrestling went live once again for this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Many established names of the brand were welcomed back with open arms and a new feel was brought back to the show on Wednesday nights.

With an already stacked card announced with Jon Moxley and MJF making appearances, Lance Archer going up against the Nightmare Family representative QT Marshall and a tag team main event that features the AEW in-ring debut of Matt Hardy, AEW Dynamite had a lot to live up to.

Not only did they do so, they perhaps even surpassed expectations. AEW Dynamite has been an incredibly consistent show since debuting in October last year but, even with that being said, this show will be remembered as being a stand out highlight. With the added benefit of having much more of the roster back on the show, it allowed stories to develop that we've been missing out on during this troubling time.

But what did this week's episode tell us? Well please find five things we learned from the May 6th edition of AEW Dynamite.

#5 Cody is ready for Lance Archer

Cody Rhodes celebrates after defeating Joey Janela

Earlier this week, Cody sat down with Tony Schiavone to explain why he isn't having any nights off ahead of his TNT Championship match at Double or Nothing against The Murderhawk, Lance Archer. To Cody, the best way to prepare for a wrestling match isn't by running twenty miles, or lifting several hundred pounds of weights- it is by wrestling and, against an opponent the caliber of Joey Janela who is completely different to Archer, it keeps the American Nightmare on his toes.

The match on AEW Dynamite itself was incredibly back and forth; upholding the image that, despite Cody currently being at the top of the division, Janela is not to be overlooked or taken lightly.

Although, Janela had Cody on the ropes several times and almost got the win towards the end of the match, it's the established Rhodes who manages to hit the Cross-Rhodes and pick up an important win on AEW Dynamite to keep his momentum going ahead of a tough opponent in just over two weeks.

Whilst many see it as an obvious result with Lance Archer winning at Double or Nothing and becoming the inaugural champion, Cody has clearly made a statement that he won't go down without a fight and is going to bring everything he has to the PPV.