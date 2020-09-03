AEW Dynamite before All Out - Best and worst - Former WWE star appears, Big mistake with Jon Moxley 

Even though he's only been missing for 2 weeks, AEW Dynamite does not feel the same without Cody Rhodes involved in the thick of things. Whenever he is around, there's no sense of goofiness or comedy, and AEW Dynamite just becomes a real, compelling, and gripping television show, which was not the case this week.

This is not to say or suggest that this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, the go-home show before AEW All Out was bad by any stretch of the imagination, but somehow all of the components just did not come together in the cohesive manner that it should have. This is the opinion of one humble reviewer, and if you did feel otherwise, you are free to voice the same in the comments section below, because we at Sportskeeda appreciate your input.

So, without further ado, let's have a look at what worked on this week's broadcast and what did not click on AEW Dynamite.

#1 Best: Thunder Rosa and Serena Deeb have a fantastic AEW Dynamite women's match

At a certain point during the course of the match between Thunder Rosa, who takes on the AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida at All Out 2020, and Serena Deeb, whom you may remember from the Straight Edge Society in WWE, on AEW Dynamite, Jim Ross said that he may get into trouble for stating this but we were actually watching a pretty good women's match on AEW Dynamite. This is not a disrespectful thing to say, considering that we've all been rooting for the women's division on AEW Dynamite but there just exists such a great gulf between a consummate pro like Hikaru Shida and the rest of the roster.

Hikaru Shida vs. Thunder Rosa is going to steal the show on Saturday. — Andrea Hangst (@FBALL_Andrea) September 3, 2020

Thunder Rosa and Serena Deeb had a solid match, which wasn't extraordinary, but it was a massive step in the right direction.