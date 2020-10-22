Reviewing AEW Dynamite is often a lot trickier than reviewing say, WWE RAW or SmackDown, because of the loyalty of the fanbase and the outpouring of support that comes in whenever one of the segments is criticized. Even though this week's edition of AEW Dynamite was a lot better than the Anniversary edition that preceded it, it was far from the perfect show.

Can we just say that the first half of the show was a lot better than the second-half was? Also, we learned that Joey Janela would not be a part of AEW Dynamite this week because of his proximity to someone who had COVID-19 at an independent show and people must be disappointed that they didn't get to see him in action.

AEW and Joey Janela learned today that he had exposure to a known COVID-19 positive person at an independent show. For that reason we are pulling him until such time as he is cleared to return consistent with our protocols. pic.twitter.com/V8TJiAhuNF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 21, 2020

Now that all of that has been established, let's dive straight into the action for the 'Best and Worst' of AEW Dynamite, where you are welcome to chime in below even if your comments are vastly different from those of the reviewer.

#1 Best: Penta El Zero M & Fenix tear it up on AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega vs. Fenix confirmed for next week's show

Sometimes when you wrestle your tag team partner, you discover that you have as much chemistry working against the said individual as you have working alongside her/him. Fenix and Penta El Zero M are not just tag team partners but they are family and there was no doubt at all that the two men tore it up on AEW Dynamite in what was one of the most breathtaking matches of the year, where every 'this is awesome' chant was justified. And in the semi final round, we have Kenny Omega taking on Fenix on AEW Dynamite, which is another match nobody would want to miss.