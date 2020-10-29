AEW Dynamite - Best and worst - Former WCW veteran returns, Big heel turn coming soon  

Sportskeeda's designated Best & Worst guy, Riju Dasgupta, decided to take a much-needed break after a hectic week. So I will step up for this edition to fill his mighty shoes. Wish me luck, folks! This week's AEW Dynamite was stacked. When is it not?

Dynamite, for me personally, has had more misses than hits in the past few weeks. You can't be satisfied every single time, and that's understandable. Some of the booking decisions have been questionable, but Dynamite continues to be a wholly entertaining episode despite the evident flaws.

This week was no different, as it was a compact two-hour offering with several moments to dissect and analyze. Let's not beat around the bush anymore and get right to the Best & Worst for the latest installment of AEW Dynamite.

#1 Best: The Town Hall segment on AEW Dynamite

I was not a big admirer of the 'Le Dinner Debonair.' While it was entertaining, I wanted elements of seriousness to overshadow the continued goofiness that has been the major feature of the AEW storyline between MJF and Chris Jericho.

The Town Hall Meeting from this week, much to my liking, was balanced and a really cleverly-booked angle. There are so many things to unpack in this one. The biggest takeaway from the segment was Chris Jericho announced that he would face MJF at Full Gear. MJF becomes an Inner Circle member if he wins. MJF showed intent when he declared that he would do anything to win the match.

Sammy Guevara and Ortiz's disapproval of Jericho entertaining the idea of adding MJF to the Inner Circle added a big layer to the storyline. The Inner Circle just isn't about Chris Jericho, and the clash of opinions could prove to be dire for the faction in the future.

Advertisement

Of course, no Chris Jericho segment can be done without comedy, and this one had it in the right quantities. AEW parodied the incident of a woman hitting on Donald Trump during the Presidential debate. Luchasaurus and Peter Avalon were great in their respective roles.

Former WCW veteran Eric Bischoff, aka Eric B, returned to AEW TV and asked a few really pertinent questions that steered the Town Hall segment in the right direction. Tony Schiavone snapping and telling Chris Jericho to shut up was one of my favorite moments from the whole segment.

All in all, the Town Hall Meeting was a successful venture.