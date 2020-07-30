AEW Dynamite - Best and Worst- New version of the 4 Horsemen with WWE Hall of Famer, Big issue with the women's division revealed 

Yeah, AEW Dynamite was a great show, by all accounts. It wasn't the perfect show but as my colleague Pratyay Ghosh remarked, a two-hour-long episode of AEW Dynamite felt like it just flew by very quickly.

In case you chose to watch WWE NXT tonight or were busy with other things, I would recommend that you go and catch the entire AEW Dynamite broadcast this week for sure. I would love to get your take on whether or not you cared for the broadcast and if you thought there was any room for improvement.

Without further ado, I present the best and worst of AEW Dynamite for your convenience and viewing pleasure.

#1 Best: Is Arn Anderson forming a new version of the Four Horsemen on AEW Dynamite?

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, AKA FTR, have officially signed with #AEW - and sealed the deal by sharing a drink with Hangman Page! pic.twitter.com/IE0fGP4ewG — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 30, 2020

I have had the chance to interact with Dax from FTR in the past, back when he was a part of The Revival and he spoke at great length, during an official WWE call, about how fond he was of Arn Anderson. I would have to assume that the fact that he is now allied with Arn Anderson on AEW Dynamite should personally be a very big deal for him and for his tag team partner.

And the honest truth is that Hangman Page just fits this collective like a glove. Arn Anderson could be the new J.J. Dillon as he brings forth a brand new version of the Four Horsemen on AEW Dynamite. And All Elite Wrestling could keep us guessing with regard to who the fourth man may be, as the episodes of AEW Dynamite roll by.

Love how #AEWDynamite is teasing future storylines. The four horsemen is quitely coming soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/26L2F810dL — chris (@azianfreshness_) July 30, 2020

So, I ask you this, ladies, and gentlemen.

Whom would you choose as the fourth member of the AEW Dynamite Four Horsemen, if you were on the All Elite Wrestling booking committee?