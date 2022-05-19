AEW Dynamite (May 18, 2022) 5 biggest news stories: Former WWE Superstar debuts as "Joker", Bryan Danielson injured?

This week's AEW Dynamite, dubbed "Wildcard Wednesday," took place live from Houston, Texas. There was plenty of anticipation, especially heading into the scheduled Owen Hart Foundation Tournament matches.

Samoa Joe and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., were both set to face "Jokers" in their individual brackets. Traditionally, "Jokers" are surprise appearances, more often debuting wrestlers, with the company. It had fans guessing who might show up to participate and enter the tournament.

With that being said, let's take a look at the five biggest news stories from AEW Dynamite this week.

#5 Gang Warfare teased for Double or Nothing

Chris Jericho and William Regal had a face-to-face confrontation on Dynamite

Chris Jericho and William Regal had a confrontation on Dynamite. Although advertised as face-to-face, The Jericho Appreciation Society remained on the entrance ramp, while The Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, and Santana & Ortiz stayed in the ring.

The back-and-forth saw The Demo God and former NXT General Manager try and put together a match between the teams. A Stadium Stampede was suggested and shot down before Jericho seemingly agreed to a Gang Warfare match at Double or Nothing.

#4 Maki Itoh returns and enters the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

Former AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. headed to the ring without knowing who her opponent would be in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

The surprise "Joker" was revealed to be Japanese star Maki Itoh, who returned to the company after numerous appearances in 2021. Despite not being prepared for Itoh, Britt managed to secure the victory and punched her ticket to the next round.

#3 Johnny Elite makes his AEW debut in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

To kick off Dynamite, Samoa Joe's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament men's bracket match-up took place. The ROH Television Champion was in a similar position to Britt, having no clue who he would be taking on.

Johnny Elite, formerly John Morrison in WWE, was revealed to be the "Joker" in this instance. Despite putting in a valiant effort, Johnny succumbed to defeat at the hands of The Samoan Submission Machine.

#2 Matches and segments announced for Dynamite next week

Samoa Joe's stats heading into this week's Dynamite

Following on from Samoa Joe's victory, his semi-finals match has already been scheduled, and will take place next week on Dynamite. The former NXT Champion will square off against Kyle O'Reilly to determine who will advance to the finals at Double or Nothing.

Elsewhere, a Triple Threat Match will take place next Wednesday between Swerve Strickland, Ricky Starks and Jungle Boy.

#1 Bryan Danielson gets his leg caught between the ring and entrance ramp

Bryan Danielson performing in AEW

After Dynamite went off the air, the company taped Rampage, which will air this Friday night. A match between Bryan & Jon Moxley against Matt Sydal & Dante Martin took place, but a serious incident occurred after the contest.

During a post-match brawl with The Jericho Appreciation Society, The American Dragon caught his leg between the entrance ramp and the ring. It was said that Bryan's leg was stuck there for ten minutes and was seen limping after he was set free.

