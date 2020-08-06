This week's episode of AEW Dynamite didn't disappoint. We had a massive tag match pitting FTR and The Elite against The Dark Order as well as Matt Cardona's in-ring debut. We also saw the debate between Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho.

The AEW World Championship was also on the line on AEW Dynamite as Jon Moxley defended against Darby Allin. Read on for full AEW Dynamite results.

FTR and The Elite vs The Dark Order kicks off AEW Dynamite

The match started off at a quick pace. Brodie Lee quickly sent in one of his minions, following his own back and forth with The Young Bucks. The Dark Order member got totally destroyed by The Elite and FTR. Omega and Page briefly looked to be in trouble but FTR came in and saved them from being suplexed. Colt Cabana got in a cheapshot on Omega but then backed off and ran. Omega followed him out to ringside but ate a big boot from Brodie Lee for his troubles.

Hangman Page soon tagged himself in. Stu Grayson tried to batter him but it didn't go very well for the Dark Order member. Grayson ended up eating a 4-man Superkick.

Soon after this, Dax Harwood clutched his knee after taking out FIve. He was forced to head to the back for medical treatment. With everyone concerned with Dax Harwood, Omega was briefly isolated in the ring with The Dark Order members going after him.

Matt Jackson saw this and soon tagged in. He was met with a Black Hole Slam from Brodie Lee, flattening him. Both teams went back and forth after this as things broke down.

The finish saw Hangman Page almost take out Kenny Omega with the Buckshot Lariat, after Brodie Lee ducked. Lee then hit Page with a Discus Clothesline and pinned him for the win. A massive win for The Dark Order to kick off AEW Dynamite

The Dark Order def. FTR and The Elite

GRADE - B