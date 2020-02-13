×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

AEW Dynamite Results: Big title change, New member debuts in Chris Jericho's faction

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Feature
Modified 13 Feb 2020, 08:49 IST

We saw a huge debut as a new member joined Chris Jericho
We saw a huge debut as a new member joined Chris Jericho's Inner Circle

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite was stacked. The show featured two big title matches as well as the heated battle between Jon Moxley and Inner Circle member Santana. We also saw MJF in action tonight as he went one on one with Jungle Boy. Dustin Rhodes also had a match on tonight's show against Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara. We also saw a huge debut tonight, as a new star joined the ranks of the inner circle.

ALSO READ: Frustrated WWE Superstar reveals what's more important than being champion

Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (C) vs SCU (for the AEW Tag-Team Championship)

The Dark Order appeared on the screen before the match started, forcing Christopher Daniels to go to the back and check it out.

Kenny Omega and Frankie Kazarian started things off. They started off with a handshake but things soon got more heated. Sky tagged himself in and hit Omega with a stiff kick leading Omega to boot him off the apron in turn. Adam Page came in looking for his patented buckshot lariat but he was pulled out to the floor.

Omega was all over Scorpio Sky after this, hitting him with a flurry of offense After more back and forth SCU took control of the match. Omega tagged in Page who came in like a house on fire, clearing the ring.

Omega wiped Scorpio Sky out with a suicide dive after this before the champions finished Kazarian off with a V-Trigger/Buckshot Lariat combo.

Kenny Omega and Hangman Page def. SCU

Following the match, The Dark Order came out followed by Best Friends, TH2, Butcher and The Blade. They were all joined by The Young Bucks and a big scuffle broke out. This is all ahead of next week's tag-team battle royale.

Advertisement

1 / 5 NEXT
Published 13 Feb 2020, 08:49 IST
AEW News & Rumors The Inner Circle Chris Jericho Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) AEW Results AEW Championship All Elite Wrestling Dynamite
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us