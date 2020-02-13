AEW Dynamite Results: Big title change, New member debuts in Chris Jericho's faction

We saw a huge debut as a new member joined Chris Jericho's Inner Circle

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite was stacked. The show featured two big title matches as well as the heated battle between Jon Moxley and Inner Circle member Santana. We also saw MJF in action tonight as he went one on one with Jungle Boy. Dustin Rhodes also had a match on tonight's show against Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara. We also saw a huge debut tonight, as a new star joined the ranks of the inner circle.

Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (C) vs SCU (for the AEW Tag-Team Championship)

The Dark Order appeared on the screen before the match started, forcing Christopher Daniels to go to the back and check it out.

Kenny Omega and Frankie Kazarian started things off. They started off with a handshake but things soon got more heated. Sky tagged himself in and hit Omega with a stiff kick leading Omega to boot him off the apron in turn. Adam Page came in looking for his patented buckshot lariat but he was pulled out to the floor.

Omega was all over Scorpio Sky after this, hitting him with a flurry of offense After more back and forth SCU took control of the match. Omega tagged in Page who came in like a house on fire, clearing the ring.

Omega wiped Scorpio Sky out with a suicide dive after this before the champions finished Kazarian off with a V-Trigger/Buckshot Lariat combo.

Kenny Omega and Hangman Page def. SCU

Following the match, The Dark Order came out followed by Best Friends, TH2, Butcher and The Blade. They were all joined by The Young Bucks and a big scuffle broke out. This is all ahead of next week's tag-team battle royale.

