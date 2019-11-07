AEW Dynamite Results: Cody makes a massive announcement, 11-man brawl ends show

A massive brawl ended tonight's episode of Dynamite

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite was the go-home show for the Full Gear PPV this Saturday and it didn't disappoint. We got a massive announcement from Cody as well as a brilliant main-event. The main talking point of the show, however, was the massive 11-man brawl following the main event which closed the show, seeing members of The Inner Circle and The Elite going to war, as well as Omega's opponent at Full Gear, Jox Moxley.

Also on tonight's episode of Dynamite, AEW Women's Champion Riho was in action in a tag team match while the 'Chairman of AEW' Shawn Spears took on Brandon Cutler. We also had Private Party facing the Dark Order to see who would be a part of the tag title match at Full Gear along with SCU and the Lucha Bros.

PAC vs Trent

Trent was in action against PAC in front of a packed arena in Charlotte, NC. Trent showed no signs of backing off from PAC gave back as good as he got in the early stages. After PAC dumped Trent outside the ring early on, Orange Cassidy got into the ring and started hitting PAC with a series of his trademark lazy kicks. The crowd went nuts for this put PAC was in no mood to play and booted Cassidy out of the ring.

Trent took advantage of PAC being distracted and attacked him from behind. He followed up his momentum with a Spear at ringside after PAC rolled up.PAC replied with a vicious brainbuster. Back in the ring, PAC headed to the top rope and hit the Black Arrow but it still wasn't enough to put Trent away. PAC didn't let Trent's kickout distract him and he immediately locked in the Brutalizer for the win.

PAC def. Trent

PAC continues his undefeated record ahead of his match against Adam Page at AEW Full Gear this Saturday.

