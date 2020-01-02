AEW Dynamite Results (January 1st, 2020): Fired WWE legend makes first TV appearance, Elite member teases heel turn, Jericho makes a huge offer

What offer did Chris Jericho make?

The first AEW Dynamite episode of 2020 didn't disappoint. We got an epic main event featuring Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks taking on Pac and The Lucha Bros. We also had Jon Moxley in action as well as a AEW Women's title match. MJF also revealed his stipulations in order to face Cody.

Darby Allin vs Cody (w/ Arn Anderson)

Arn Anderson came down to the ring with Cody and he was announced as the coach of the Nightmare Family. Anderson was fired from WWE in 2019 after an incident at a live event which also led to Alicia Fox getting suspended. This was Anderson's first appearance on AEW Dynamite although he has appeared on PPV before.

Darby Allin earned this match after helping Cody see off The Butcher and The Blade. This was Allin and Cody's first singles match since their time-limit draw at Fyter Fest last year.

Cody and Darby both started the match well, going back and forth. Early on in the match, both men traded roll-ups trying to get each other down for the 3-count. We saw Arn Anderson giving Cody advice from ringside at this point.

Cody hit Allin with a forearm and tossed him out of the ring at this point, clearly looking a little frustrated. Allin pulled Cody's leg out from under him after this, sending him crashing into the apron. Back in the ring, it was Allin's turn to dump Cody out of the ring and he followed it up with a suicide dive through the ropes.

Once he was back inside the ring, Cody hit Allin with a disaster kick before locking in a Figure 4. Allin eventually got out of it and locked in a modified Fujiwara Armbar. Cody managed to reach the ropes to break up the count. Darby Allin took off the top turnbuckle cover at this point but couldn't take advantage of it.

Cody was back in control by this point as he hit Darby with an inverted Suplex from the top rope. Darby still managed to kick out at two. Cody followed this up with a bodyslam onto the elevated entrance ramp. Allin replied with a Code Red for a nearfall and headed to the top rope looking for the Coffin Drop. Cody rolled out to the apron but this didn't stop Darby, who hit the Coffin Drop to Cody onto the apron.

Back in the ring, Cody went for the Cody Cutter which Darby blocked. Allin looked to follow up with a Stunner but he got caught mid-move and Cody hit him with the Cross Rhodes. Allin headed to the top rope for another Coffin Drop but after a signal from Arn Anderson, Cody got his knees up before rolling Darby Allin up for the win.

Cody def. Darby Allin

