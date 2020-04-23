Matt Hardy had an interesting warning for Chris Jericho

Another great episode of AEW Dynamite saw 2 TNT Championship matches as well as Kenny Omega and MJF in action.

The show kicked off with a video of Cody sitting in the AEW control center. He ran down and spoke about the brackets for the TNT Championship tournament. Cody then added that everyone in the tournament would give it their all to win it.

Sammy Guevara vs Darby Allin

Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin's TNT Championship tournament match was the first of the night. Both men came to blows at ringside even before the match had started. Sammy took a ladder and set it up on the ring and the barricade before placing Darby on it. Guevara leapt off the top turnbuckle and hit Allin with a Frog Splash.

When the match finally started, Guevara was all over Darby Allin. He took Allin to the top turnbuckle but Allin reversed things here, briefly wresting control of the match. Guevara was soon back in it with a tope suicida to ringside before heading to a top rope and hitting a 450 splash.

Darby Allin quickly tried a pin attempt and with the leg hooked, he surprisingly managed to win the match.

Matt Hardy has a message for Chris Jericho

One by one. The circle that is internal will fall.

Damascus & @MATTHARDYBRAND have a strong message for the #InnerCircle#AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/9Xwf0aQJzn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 23, 2020

Matt Hardy had a message for Chris Jericho from the Hardy Compound. Hardy said that he challenged Jericho to a match and he knew that Jericho had issues with him. He added that maybe hos Broken personality was too much for Jericho before revealing that he could change between BROKEN Matt Hardy and his mortal vessel at will now. Thus he transformed into normal Matt Hardy and explained why Jericho was mad at him.

Hardy said he backed up the people Jericho wanted to take out, preventing Jericho from sitting at the top of the ladder and dominating. Hardy said this was about protecting the wrestling business for future generations.