Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite set up quite a bit for AEW Full Gear next Saturday. Tonight, the finalists in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament would be decided. Eddie Kingston also sent a message to the AEW World Champ Jon Moxley.

AEW Dynamite kicks off with Wardlow being interviewed ahead of his match with "Hangman" Adam Page. Well, before MJF took over, of course. He reminded the AEW fans that if Wardlow wins the tournament and beats Jon Moxley, MJF will be the AEW World Champion.

Sammy Guevara came in and stated that he'd do everything in his power to prevent MJF from joining The Inner Circle.

AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Semi-Final: Wardlow vs "Hangman" Adam Page on AEW Dynamite

Adam Page started the AEW Dynamite opener off quickly, looking to dish out as much damage early on as he could. Wardlow shook off his offense, rocking him with a big right hand. Page escaped the F-10, but was tossed into the corner for a big clothesline.

Page avoided a second one and sent MJF to the apron for a springboard clothesline. He followed up with a dive over the ropes, but Wardlow managed to catch him. Page escaped his grasp once again, sending the big man into the post. Wardlow responded with a massive spear through the AEW Dynamite safety rails.

Page barely made it back in the ring before the count-out and was punished with a powerslam for his trouble. The big man brutalized the former AEW Tag Team Champion for several minutes, and it seemed like Page had nothing left to give. However, he managed to avoid a massive Swanton Bomb, finally getting a chance to build steam.

A series of clotheslines and punches took Wardlow to the floor. A moonsault off the ring post dropped Wardlow in this excellent AEW Dynamite opener. Back in the ring, Wardlow countered the Buckshot Lariat with a devastating clothesline, almost knocking Page out of his boots.

Page was launched with the F-10, but rolled to the floor before Wardlow could get the pin. As both men made it to the top, Page took Wardlow to the mat with an incredible avalanche exploder suplex. After that, two Buckshot Lariats sent Page to the finals.

Results: Adam Page defeated Wardlow via pinfall on AEW Dynamite.

Grade: B+

Later on in AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega, Page's former tag team partner, will battle Penta El Zero M, looking to move onto the finals of the tournament.

Eddie Kingston and his family were out next just as we went into the first commercial break of the night.