AEW Dynamite Results: Orange Cassidy destroys Chris Jericho, Matt Hardy faces Inner Circle member

Chris Jericho took one shot too many at Orange Cassidy who finally flipped.

Jon Moxley was not on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Orange Cassidy finally flipped

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite saw Chris Jericho squaring up with Orange Cassidy in the middle of the night ahead of their showdown at Fyter Fest. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was not on the show tonight as he was exposed to someone who was COVID positive, as was QT Marshall.

FTR were in action against SCU. Tonight's AEW Dynamite also had Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss team up to face Brodie Lee and Colt Cabana. AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida took on Red Velvet.

AEW Dynamite: Luchasaurus vs Wardlow

Wardlow vs Luchasaurus kicked off AEW Dynamite. Wardlow started the match in dominant fashion, the impact from his clothesline forcing Luchasaurus to roll out of the ring. Back in the ring, Wardlow hit a Spear in the corner and then tossed Luchasaurus out to the lumberjacks at ringside. The lumberjacks in the area piled on the big man but he broke free quite easily.

MJF made himself useful from ringside at this point. With Luchasaurus on the apron, MJF grabbed his ankle. This gave Wardlow the opening he needed to take back the initiative. He followed it with a German Suplex to Wardlow and followed it up with a superplex after more back and forth.

Luchasaurus hit back with a Spanish Fly before the action headed to the entrance ramp. Wardlow planted Luchasaurus on the ramp. As Jungle Boy checked on Luchasaurus, Wardlow tossed him into the lumberjacks. Marko Stunt also got involved and got thrown into the fan area.

When the action headed back into the ring, Luchasarus hit a chokeslam. Before he could capitalize, MJF had the referee distracted. Wardlow took his chance and hit the F-10 to Luchasaurus and pinned him.

AEW Dynamite Results: Luchasaurus def. Wardlow

AEW Dynamite: Hikaru Shida vs Red Velvet

Shida hit her opponent with a running knee as soon as the bell rang. She then hit the Falcon Arrow to win the match with her second move. A dominant performance from the AEW Women's Champion.

AEW Dynamite Results: Hikaru Shida def. Red Velvet

