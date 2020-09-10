AEW followed All Out with another great episode of AEW Dynamite. This episode of AEW Dynamite saw the debut of a former WWE United States Champion as well as a new direction for Chris Jericho and Jake Hager.

We also saw Tay Conti wrestling her first match on AEW Dynamite after signing with the company yesterday. Matt Hardy was on the show tonight after the injury scare at All Out and he sent a heartfelt message to fans, thanking everyone for the love they showed him over the weekend. Matt's wife Reby Hardy was in the arena in attendance on AEW Dynamite.

We also had a huge main event with Dustin Rhodes challenging Mr. Brodie Lee for the TNT Championship.

AEW Dynamite: Jungle Boy and Lucha Express vs Lucha Bros kick off AEW Dynamite

.@PENTAELZEROM truly has zero fear to take on this dinosaur @luchasaurus 💪 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/74l2JMxIO9 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 10, 2020

AEW Dynamite kicked out with fantastic tag-team action between Jurassic Express and the Lucha Bros. Jungle Boy impressed once again but to be fair, everyone in this match gave it everything they had.

The match saw both teams go back and forth, throwing everything but the kitchen sink at each other but it was Jurassic Express who left victorious. The finish saw confusion between the Lucha Bros and Pentagon hitting his own partner Fenox with a Canadian Destroyer. Jungle Boy quickly rolled up Fenix and pinned him to pick up the win for his team.

AEW Dynamite: Jurassic Expres def. Lucha Bros

The was tension between Fenix and Pentagon after the match. The Butcher and The Blade separated the two men as Eddie Kingston calmed them down.

Advertisement

GRADE - B

Lance Archer calls out Jon Moxley

Lance Archer and Jake Roberts had a message for Jon Moxley. The #1 contender said that he was tired of seeing Moxley still being AEW Champion and he was ready to take the title.