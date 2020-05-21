AEW Dynamite Results: The Young Bucks and Hangman Page return, Matt Hardy gets a shot at revenge

Hangman Page and The Young Bucks returned to Dynamite

The go-home show of AEW Dynamite didn't disappoint and it ended with three huge returns ahead of AEW Double or Nothing. The main event of tonight's episode saw Matt Hardy get a shot at revenge as he took on Sammy Guevara in singles action and the night ended with a massive brawl.

We also had AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose in action tonight. Tonight's show also saw wrestling legends Arn Anderson and Jake Roberts in the ring for an interview segment on AEW Dynamite.

Jon Moxley vs 10

AEW Dynamite kicked off with world champion Jon Moxley in action against 10, from The Dark Order. Moxley started on top and didn't hold anything back. The champion took out weeks of frustration on Brodie Lee's minion until a lapse of concentration from him allowed 10 to take initiative, although briefly.

With 10 briefly on top, he sent Moxley into the barricade at ringside followed by chops. Back in the ring, Moxley hit back with a DDT. He then tried to goad Brodie Lee into coming back out but wasn't successful. Mox then finished 10 off with a Paradigm Shift on AEW Dynamite.

Jon Moxley def. 10

Moxley took a steel chair after the match and place it on 10's arm. He then implored Brodie Lee to come out. When he didn't get what he wanted, he smashed another steel chair into the one on 10's arm.

MJF vs Marko Stunt

MJF dominated the early stages of the match as Stunt failed to get any kind of foothold. MJF put Stunt in a bear hug early on and followed it by taking Stunt's hand and making him hit himself.

Marko replied with a hurracanrana that sent MJF face-first into the turnbuckle. He followed it up with a couple of dropkicks followed by a jumping knee strike.Stunt soon sidestepped MJF, sending him crashing out of the ring. MJF charged again, this time running into the steel steps.

Back in the ring, MJF hit a should-breaker followed by the Salt of the Earth which forced Stunt to tap out on AEW Dynamite.

'MJF def. Marko Stunt