AEW Fight For The Fallen: 3 not-so-subtle shots AEW fired at WWE

AEW continues to take shots at WWE!

AEW presented their third pay-per-view last night live from Jacksonville, Florida but this one was all in aid of charity. The last two pay-per-views have seen AEW stars take a number of shots at WWE since they are former members of WWE's conglomerate company and decided to make a statement.

Allie and Cody Rhodes were the main ones trading the shots at Fyter Fest, whilst Rhodes was the one who destroyed a Triple H style throne to announce that AEW had arrived at Double or Nothing.

It seems that WWE and AEW are at war regardless of what they speak publically about since AEW can't go a single show without firing shots at other wrestling companies which makes many fans wonder how they're going to survive when they are a weekly TV show in October.

#3 Cody Rhodes' entrance

Cody Rhodes really wants to fire shots at WWE

Real-life brothers Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes teamed up against Nick and Matt Jackson in the main event of Fight For The Fallen, but there was a new addition to Rhodes' theme as he made his way to the ring once again as The American Nightmare.

Ahead of his music, Rhodes theme states "Wrestling has more than one royal family" which could be a shot at a number of different families in the business, but it's likely that the McMahon family were the ones that Rhodes was hoping to offend since they are the IT family when it comes to the wrestling business.

Rhodes has used this theme since he first left WWE, but this is the first time he has used this opening in AEW.

Rhodes seems to have a deep-rooted hatred for everything WWE ever since his departure and whenever possible he always tries to ensure that he makes it clear. Will Rhodes continue to use this as the beginning of his theme or was this enough to make his point? Only time will tell.

