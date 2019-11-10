AEW Full Gear: 5 Possible theories about why MJF surprisingly betrayed Cody Rhodes

MJF turned on Cody Rhodes after throwing in the towel

Sure, at the end of AEW Full Gear everyone is going on about just how good Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley was, just how brutal it was. But pardon me when I say that that is not the most significant event to come out of the pay-per-view.

MJF, who's always claimed just how close he has been to Cody Rhodes in the past, turned on his supposed best friend, after throwing in the towel during Cody's match with a certain Chris Jericho. A lot of us saw this heel turn coming but even then, this was a great moment.

But why did AEW choose to have Cody Rhodes get betrayed by one of his most trusted lieutenants, his cornerman in his big Championship match? I invite you to leave a comment and let me know why you believe it happened in the comments section below.

#5 So that Cody Rhodes does not get another title shot soon

Hell of a promo by Cody Rhodes...I have no doubt In my mind his dad is looking down proud as can be of what his son has turned into! #aew #aewdynamite pic.twitter.com/AOr9Keyb94 — Niko Exxtra (@NikoExxtra) November 7, 2019

If you remember the amazing promo that Cody Rhodes cut on AEW Dynamite, he pretty much said that he does not need another title shot if he comes up short against Chris Jericho. MJF made sure this happened and I'm pretty certain that he's going to use the fact that Cody Rhodes was misusing his position to get title shots as the reason.

The long road back for Cody Rhodes to the title picture will be the big story for AEW in 2020, I'm certain. We all know that he's going to get another shot. Like him or hate him, he's probably the biggest babyface in professional wrestling right now and someone who has upped his game since leaving WWE.

