Best and Worst of AEW Full Gear - MJF betrays Cody Rhodes, most brutal match of 2019?

The main event was a truly brutal and grueling affair

AEW Full Gear was a really good show, even though it went on far too long for my taste. I would definitely say that all said and done, I thought that the show delivered and then some.

There is much to write about from this show and most of it is positive. But of course, I had a few reservations and I will jot everything down for your reading pleasure in this review.

In the past, I've been a little critical of Jim Ross' commentary in AEW but I just thought that he was on fire during the event, especially in the clash between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley. I've been called out in the past for being far too harsh to Jim Ross and let me be the first to admit that I thought he was absolute gold through the night.

With that out of the way, it's time to list the best and worst from the pay-per-view.

#1 Best: The hardcore-est of all hardcore marches

This was an unsanctioned match and so we all expected it to be a bloody mess that would make us cringe. What we did not expect is just how bloody and brutal it got, to such an extent that it made Renee Young send out a Tweet about how uncomfortable she was about what her husband was up to, during the match.

Kenny Omega relinquished his artistic persona to delve into the darker side of his character and unleashed it to such an extent that The Young Bucks and Hangman Page had to ask him to slow down and rethink his strategy during the course of the match. The way the match ended with the wooden board under the ring getting exposed made the match even more interesting than one expected it would be!

