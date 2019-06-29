AEW Fyter Fest (29th June 2019): Start Time (US, UK, India), Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of Fyter Fest

AEW Fyter Fest: Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, Dean Ambrose

All Elite Wrestling's second-ever pay-per-view event under their banner is about to take place at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. AEW: Fyter Fest is AEW's attempt at building up hype before their major PPV event at AEW: ALL OUT.

Fyter Fest appears to be the quite the wrestling event and it will feature some of the top wrestlers in the world battle against each other. With the in-ring debut of Jon Moxley in AEW, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks teaming up, 'Hangman' Adam Page in a huge Fatal Fourway Match, and Cody Rhodes facing up-and-comer Darby Allin, the show promises to be one which will leave the wrestling world on the edge of their seat.

Be it the Pro Wrestling fandom or the WWE Universe, everyone has taken note of AEW's fast rise and popularity. With AEW: Fyter Fest, the new professional wrestling promotion can keep the ball rolling.

Read on to know all the details of how, what, when, and where to watch Fyter Fest.

AEW Fyter Fest Predictions and Match Card

Pre-Show

Hardcore Match - Michael Nakazawa vs. Alex Jebailey

Michael Nakazawa vs Alex Jebailey

Michael Nakazawa was defeated by Alex Jebailey the last time they faced each other. This time, in a Harcore Match, it is up to Michael Nakazawa to take revenge.

Predictions: Michael Nakazawa

Three-Way Tag Team Match - SoCal Uncensored vs. Best Friends vs. Private Party

Private Party vs SoCal Uncensored vs Best Friends

SoCal Uncensored and Best Friends both have a win in AEW to their name. It is up to Private Party to see if they can gain something back.

Predictions: SoCal Uncensored

Main show

Singles Match: Kylie Rae vs Leva Bates

Kylie Rae

Kylie Rae had a brilliant showing in her first outing but unfortunately fell short of getting a win. This time around she will have her hands full, facing Leva Bates.

Predictions: Kylie Rae

Christopher Daniels vs. CIMA

Christopher Daniels vs. CIMA

Christopher Daniels will face CIMA in an ongoing feud between SoCal UnCensored and OWE. The last time, Daniels and SoCal Uncensored got the win. However, now CIMA is out for revenge.

Predictions: CIMA to defeat Christopher Daniels

Yuka Sakazaki vs Riho vs Nyla Rose

Yuka Sakazaki vs Riho vs Nyla Rose

While each and every contender in this match impressed in their last time out, the winner of this match will be able to move on with a win to their name and help to get more attention on themselves. With AEW building their Women's roster, there is a chance that Riho is the one that they choose.

Prediction: Riho

Adam Page vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Jungle Boy vs. MJF

Adam Page vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Jungle Boy vs. MJF

Adam Page may have won the Battle Royal and is possibly on his way to greater things as he is about to face Chris Jericho for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, however, there is one other wrestler who might take advantage of him being distracted. With Jericho possibly interfering in this match, MJF appears to be one of the favourites to win the match.

Predictions: MJF

The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) vs Lucha Brothers and Laredo Kid

The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) vs Lucha Brothers and Laredo Kid

A team of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks is never one to be looked over. However, if there was one team that could stop them in their tracks, it is the Lucha Brothers and Laredo Kid. This one promises to be a barn-burner of a match.

Predictions: Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks

Cody vs. Darby Allin

Cody vs. Darby Allin

Cody will take on young up-and-comer Darby Allin in a fast-paced and interesting match. While Cody Rhodes is likely to win, Darby Allin could take the opportunity to make a name for himself by putting on a show.

Predictions: Cody Rhodes

Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela

Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela

In his in-ring debut at AEW, Jon Moxley is set to put on a show against an opponent who is known for being just as vicious as he is. The two have a non-sanctioned match, which means that this might be the one to watch out for.

Predictions: Jon Moxley

AEW Fyter Fest location, date and start time

Venue: Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, Florida, United States of America.

Day and Date: Saturday, 29th June (US). Sunday 30th June (UK and India).

Start Time:

Main show - 8:30 PM (US Time - EST), 5:30 PM (PST), 1:30 AM (UK Time), 6:00 AM (IST)

Pre-show (The Buy-In) - 7:30 PM (US Time - EST), 4:30 PM (PST), 12:30 AM (UK Time), 5:00 AM (IST)

Where to watch AEW: Fyter Fest (US & UK)?

AEW Fyter Fest can be watched live and free in the United States on Bleacher Report Live for the main show. In the United Kingdom, Fyter Fest is available on Fite TV for the main show.

The pre-show aka The Buy-In can also be seen on the AEW official YouTube channel or Bleacher Report Live.

How, when and where to watch AEW Fyter Fest (India)?

AEW Fyter Fest can be watched live in India on Fite TV for the main show as well as the pre-show. The pre-show is also available on AEW's official YouTube channel.

