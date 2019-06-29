AEW Fyter Fest Predictions: Fyter Fest full predictions and card - Jon Moxley debut, possible Chris Jericho interference

AEW: Fyter Fest

The second-ever show of AEW is almost here, as AEW: Fyter Fest is a day away. This is the second event of All Elite Wrestling under their banner, and their third overall if ALL IN is considered.

The pay-per-view event does not have the same predominant hype which was present for their debut event - AEW: Double or Nothing. Despite giving the show away for free, it is being seen as a stop-gap event before their actual next big show on the 31st of August - AEW: ALL OUT.

AEW announced that they were giving the show away for free, with it being streamed free for the audience in USA. It is a perfect opportunity for the company to help increase their fan presence.

The event will also feature in-ring debut of Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose for AEW.

In this article, we are going to take a look at the entire card of AEW: Fyter Fest and make predictions for the outcome of each match.

#1. Michael Nakazawa vs. Alex Jebailey - Hardcore Match

Michael Nakazawa vs Alex Jebailey

The card starts with a pre-show bout between Michael Nakazawa and Alex Jebailey.

The match will be a hardcore one and is one of three pre-show matches on the card. Alex Jebailey was injured ahead of Kenny Omega's program last year, but now, he is going to be taking on Michael Nakazawa in a rematch from that occasion.

Michael Nakazawa was supposed to face Alex Jebailey last year at CEO 2018 and he did so even with a ruptured Achilles tendon. He took on Nakazawa and after initial humiliation, he managed to beat the Japanese wrestler with a Jebailey (an Attitude Adjustment).

Now, Nakazawa will be facing Jebailey in a rematch, where it is up to him to take revenge.

Predictions: Michael Nakaza to defeat Alex Jebailey

