AEW Fyter Fest Night 2: Best and worst - Nyla Rose gets a manager, Roster member banned from the building

Did we just see the move of the year at AEW Fyter Fest 2020?

At AEW Fyter Fest, we announced that Big Swole has been banned from the arena.

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Orange Cassidy became a big star on this big night

AEW Fyter Fest 2020 was a fantastic show although I don't necessarily know if it was strong enough to go up against WWE NXT, which seems to be where most of the attention was focused tonight. In any case, night 2 of AEW Fyter Fest was just about as uneventful as the first night was, but that's not to say that there weren't some very interesting developments indeed.

So, how would I rate the second night of AEW Fyter Fest in a nutshell, you ask? I would ask you to read on and if you agree or disagree with my assessment, please chime in with your thoughts about AEW Fyter Fest 2020 in the comments below.

So with that in mind, I present the 'Best and worst' of AEW Fyter Fest for your reading pleasure, dear ladies, and gentlemen.

#1 Best: Nyla Rose announces a brand new manager at AEW Fyter Fest 2020

Who do you think will be in the corner of 'The Native Beast' @NylaRoseBeast?

Watch night two of Fyter Fest NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/zbhm4Ac6S9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 9, 2020

I was ready to slot this in the worst category for 'AEW Fyter Fest 2020' when it was first announced because the unnamed opponents for Nyla Rose were two enhancement talents. But Nyla Rose went on to cut a brilliant promo at AEW Fyter Fest and I do really wonder who her manager will be.

Vickie Guerrero for Manager of Nyla Rose please#AEWDynamite — Fowl 'Time Warp' Original 📷 (@fowl_original) July 9, 2020

There are so many contenders for the spot right now and one has to wonder if the position will be filled by a man or a woman because it could make for so many awesome pairings. Especially when it comes to a powerhouse like Nyla Rose, it always helps to have a cornerman/corner-woman as we have seen in the past with contenders like Taz and Brian Cage as well as Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar.

Even though Nyla Rose proved that she can cut a mean promo on AEW Fyter Fest, I wouldn't mind a mouthpiece for her, honestly.

1 / 5 NEXT