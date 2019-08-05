×
AEW News: All Elite Wrestling advertising in theatres with Hobbs and Shaw

Karan Bedi
ANALYST
News
343   //    05 Aug 2019, 14:51 IST

Now, this is interesting...
Now, this is interesting...

What's the story?

According to Mandatory, PW Insider revealed on Instagram that AEW is advertising their TNT debut in movie theatres. What's more interesting is that they are running their ads with Hobbs and Shaw which stars The Rock and current WWE Superstar Roman Reigns.

In case you didn't know...

All Elite Wrestling is making it clear that they are gearing up for their TNT debut. It will mark the first time in 18 years that professional wrestling has returned to the network. WCW Nitro was a mainstay of the network till its demise in 2001.

It was recently announced that the first AEW TNT show will take place at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on October 02. Cody Rhodes reveals that they chose the venue due to a combination of being a data-driven decision and since it's the first show, having the first show in the nation's capital would keep in line with the historic nature of the show.

It also should be noted that the tickets for the first show have already been sold out. While Cody Rhodes thanked the fans, Chris Jericho said it was all because of him.

Also read: 10 Secret ingredients that AEW has when they debut on TNT

The heart of the matter...

As revealed by PW Insider, AEW is advertising their TNT start date in AMC theatres with Hobbs and Shaw. Wrestling Inc. noted that the marketing is geared towards fans of The Rock, who will most likely be watching this film. The wrestling connection has been noted as one of the main reasons for this.

What's next?

While TV show advertising in movie theatres is not unheard of, it's rarely ever happened for a wrestling company. TNT is not pulling punches when wanting to ensure that the first AEW show is known by everyone who might be interested in professional wrestling. Things are going to get interesting once AEW on TNT debuts on October 02.

