AEW News: Chris Jericho says that the sold out first live show on TNT is because of him

He wants his 'thank you'

What's the story?

AEW tweeted out on their official Twitter account a video of Chris Jericho announcing the news that the first live show on TNT has sold out and that AEW owes him a thank you. He claims that the show sold out because of his presence on the show.

In case you didn't know..

Since Chris Jericho debuted his new heel persona in AEW, it's been entertaining to watch. His turn as an overbearing main event star is amusing and audacious at the same time. It's the kind of heel that doesn't like anybody and wants recognition at every turn.

His match with Kenny Omega at Double or Nothing was well received and he's preparing to wrestle Hangman Page at AEW All Out. He brutally attacked Hangman Page at Fight for the Fallen and cut his first fully unscripted promo in 20 years on the same night.

The heart of the matter

It's been announced that AEW's first TNT show sold out in 3 hours. Cody Rhodes thanked the fans for their support. The Capital One arena where the show takes place is said to hold a total of 14,000 seats.

On the other hand, Chris Jericho via AEW's official Twitter account said that the show sold out because of him and him alone. He said,

"Everyone said, oh, what's going to do? Is going to do 60% full, 70% full? I said, no! It's going to sell out in 3 hours because look who's in the center of the poster. Look who's front and center in every ad for the show...Chris Jericho."

"So, AEW, once again, all the office personnel, Tony Khan, all those kiss-a**es that are sucking up to him, Young Bucks, Cody, Kenny, all of you. Hangman Adam Page, MJF, Jungle Boy, Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, The Librarian 1 & 2, all of you, owe me a thank you.

"Every single person who brought a ticket in getting that show sold out in 3 hours deserves to tell me thank you. I need a thank you. I demand a thank you. And I'm going to get my thank you. You're welcome."

What's next?

This version of Chris Jericho gets better with every promo. He has driven this 'Thank You' promo consistently over the last few months. It should bode well as he goes into AEW All Out against Hangman Page.