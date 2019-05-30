AEW News: Big match announced for AEW "Fight For The Fallen"

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 504 // 30 May 2019, 09:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AEW Fight For The Fallen

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling's official Twitter handle recently posted a teaser for one of its upcoming shows, "Fight For The Fallen."

The event will feature Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes taking on The Young Bucks.

In case you didn't know...

Last weekend, AEW's Double Or Nothing took place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The show was being promoted heavily for a long while, with AEW signing some of the biggest names in professional wrestling. Globally recognized Superstars such as Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega were secured by AEW, with both wrestlers invading an independent show to promote the PPV.

The event took the wrestling world by storm as Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose debuted at the end of the show, attacking Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. Earlier in the show, Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes engaged in a bloody brawl, with the younger brother coming out on top.

The heart of the matter

The promo posted by All Elite Wrestling on its Twitter handle shows the aftermath of Cody and Dustin's match at Double Or Nothing. Cody cut a promo after the match, asking Dustin to team up with him to take on The Young Bucks. The clip ends with a match graphic showing the Rhodes Brothers versus The Young Bucks at Fight For The Fallen.

What's next?

All Elite Wrestling's Fight For The Fallen event will emanate from Daily's Place, Jacksonville, Florida on July 13th. The updated match card for the event consists of three bouts at the moment. In addition to the tag team match, Kenny Omega will be facing off against Cima and Brandi Rhodes will take on Allie.

Are you excited to see The Rhodes Brothers take on The Young Bucks? Sound off in the comment section!