AEW News: Chris Jericho reacts to his first-ever World Championship being stolen

The AEW World Heavyweight Championship has been stolen

The truth has never been stranger, as it appears that in a twist that any wrestling promotion would have a hard time selling, the first-ever AEW World Heavyweight Championship has been stolen. Chris Jericho reacted to the ridiculous news and made a statement through AEW's official Twitter account.

What happened at AEW: All Out?

At AEW: All Out, in the main event of the night, Adam 'Hangman' Page and Chris Jericho met to do battle for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. The winner would become the first-ever AEW World Champion, a prestigious position that would always be remembered in history.

While 'Hangman' Page, the one considered to be the future of AEW, was the favorite, the world was shocked when Chris Jericho made history yet again by defeating 'Hangman' Page with a vicious Judas Effect to win the match and the title.

AEW World Championship stolen

Reports emerged a couple of hours back that the AEW World Championship had been stolen while he was eating inside the Longhorn Steakhouse. It was not confirmed at the moment, and it sounded ridiculous.

While most fans believed that it was in kayfabe, Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has confirmed that the title was actually stolen.

Yes, Chris Jericho's AEW Title belt was really stolen. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) September 3, 2019

Chris Jericho issued a statement through AEW's Twitter account.

In it, he revealed that someone had committed 'grand larceny' and stolen his Championship. He announced that he was launching an investigation to find the culprit, and promised to regain and restore the title.

Chris Jericho’s (@IamJericho) statement on Missing #AEW World Championship - Worldwide Investigation Launched pic.twitter.com/aLubwjkpW6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 4, 2019

Future of the AEW Championship

The statement makes it appear that AEW is not too concerned at having the title stolen. Another reason for this could be that they have a second title on hand, according to Bryan Alvarez, and Chris Jericho's reply to Arby's offer for extra cardboard certainly indicates that.

They have a second one. https://t.co/MZOWCM6RzS — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) September 3, 2019

Hey @arbys, Im all good. Save the cardboard to make your sandwiches... https://t.co/kOD58VnaFC — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) September 4, 2019

Heading into the television debut of AEW on TNT, Chris Jericho will have his Championship replaced by the company.

However, this remains one of the most ridiculous, reprehensible, and upsetting things that could happen on the road to AEW beginning their first show.