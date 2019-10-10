AEW News: Chris Jericho's Heel Stable Name Revealed

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News 839 // 10 Oct 2019, 06:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Interesting

On last week's AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho's new heel stable beat up the likes of Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and Dustin Rhodes, after their match. During today's episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho, in a promo, revealed the name of his new heel stable. Chris Jericho referred to his "confidantes" as The Inner Circle.

What did Chris Jericho say during his promo?

As seen last week, Chris Jericho enlisted a diverse cast of characters in his heel stable. There is the young upstart named Sammy Guevara, who Jericho referred to as a "Spanish Sexy God." There is Santana and Ortiz, formerly LAX, who Jericho says that they made the list because of their tough-guy background and they're both psychos.

Jericho then brought up Jake Hager as the "toughest and most crazy MMA fighter" on the planet. Interestingly enough, the crowd started chanting "We The People" which was about Jack Swagger in WWE. Chris Jericho shut the crowd up and said,

"Hey, calm down for one second. We The People sucked and it's dead and buried. It was a stupid idea from bad creative and all that's gone. Jake Hager is the most feared MMA fighter on the planet today and that's a shoot. That makes him the toughest man in AEW, that makes him the toughest man in the professional wrestling business, baby. He's not afraid to challenge any fighter, wrestler, boxer, MMA guy, former MMA guy, street bum, bare knuckle fighter, you name it, Hager is ready. Look at him, he's a giant."

Jericho went on to say that they're (The Inner Circle) taking over AEW and had some choice words for Cody Rhodes.

"Cody has been entitled from his famous family, his entire life. He was born with a silver spoon in his mouth, you know what, Cody...I don't like and I don't like your family. I don't like your father, Dusty Rhodes. I think he was a jerk."

Jericho trashed Dustin Rhodes and said on November 09, he will beat Cody Rhodes at Full Gear.

What's next?

Jericho's promo was scathing and fitting of the heel persona he has already created in AEW as The Painmaker. It was also interesting that he saved the most praise for Jake Hager, which is consistent with reports that AEW has big plans for Jake Hager. Fans should stay tuned in the weeks to come.