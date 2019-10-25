AEW News: CM Punk says that the company should stop talking about WWE and focus on themselves

CM Punk sat down for an interview with ScreenRant to promote his new film, Girl on the Third Floor. CM Punk discussed how the project came to be and how he was cast. The subject of WWE and AEW came up in the conversation and Punk said that AEW should stop talking about WWE and focus on their own product.

Is CM Punk returning to wrestling?

For the last few months, rumors have been rampant that CM Punk would make a shock return to pro wrestling. There was a possibility that Punk would make his return to AEW but that was shot down with the straight-edge Superstar saying that they didn't make a proper offer.

With WWE, there was a possibility that he would be a pundit/analyst for WWE Backstage on FS1. While he did try out for the show and his audition was well-received, Fox executives went in a different direction.

While it's said a return to WWE could happen, Punk would have to call Vince McMahon to make it happen. Punk himself has said that a return to the ring would be possible if there was a "big bag offer" in place. So, at the moment, it doesn't look like it will be anytime soon.

What advice did CM Punk give AEW?

Zak Wojnar of ScreenRant brought that Jon Moxley and others torched WWE with their comments and asked CM Punk for his perspective. Punk said that they should focus on themselves and not bring up WWE all the time. At the same time, he complimented their approach. He further said,

Yeah. I think AEW needs to focus on themselves and stop talking about WWE. Cody and The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, all those guys have something great going on. I just think it lessens and cheapens what they are doing when they constantly attack WWE. There hasn't been an alternative to WWE in so very long, and I think they do a disservice to themselves when they're trying to be the alternative but constantly bring up WWE. But I understand, when people ask you the questions during the interviews you have to answer them. But that's just part of life. You have to learn how to navigate that. I would like them to just try to focus on their product and building it up and making it better. I think that would benefit all the fans.

What's next?

While it doesn't seem that CM Punk will return to the ring any time soon, his comments about AEW are quite revealing. It seems that he is actually watching the product or is at least, aware of what's going on. In the meantime, CM Punk will be focusing on his acting career with his new film opening in theatres and VOD on October 25.

