AEW News: Jungle Boy hints that he will 'snatch' multiple-time WWE Intercontinental Champion's neck

He ain't playing around

Jungle Boy isn't messing around in the build-up to his match with AEW Champion Chris Jericho. Jungle Boy may not have won a match in AEW yet, but he's sure taking this one very seriously. On Instagram, Jungle Boy showcased his fighting skills as he worked with his trainer and put him in a "choke hold" of sorts.

Why is Chris Jericho taking on Jungle Boy?

Chris Jericho was in the middle of listing people he would not wrestle, until he was interrupted by the Jurassic Express. Jericho said he would not face Luchasaurus or Marko Stunt and then turned his attention to Jungle Boy, cutting a promo on him. He said,

"You think you have what it takes to face Le Champion? You haven't even won a match, BOY! You haven't said a word, are you mute? Look at you. Jungle Boy. Jack Perry. Hollywood golden child. Everyone is pulling for Jungle Boy. Well, I'm not! You understand me, i think you're a piece of s**t. And I don't think you could last 10 minutes with me! Can you understand me with your no-tongue? Can you understand me? You couldn't last 10 minutes with me.

This is the basis of their upcoming 10 minute bout on AEW Dynamite. In a sense, this will be the making of Jungle Boy as he heads into 2020.

Jungle Boy has been posting training sessions on his Instagram account. A couple of days earlier, he put out a video showing how he was training for his upcoming match against Jericho.

In the most recent video, he displayed his martial arts skills and quickness on the mat while training. He also insinuated in the post that he was ready to snatch somebody's neck. That "somebody" is likely none other than Chris Jericho.

For the most part, AEW is treating this match like a big deal and not just a throwaway match for the sake of it. Wrestling fans should be looking to see something truly explosive on Dynamite tomorrow night.