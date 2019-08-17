AEW News: Next 2 TNT shows sell out again

Another Sell Out?

AEW officially announced on their Twitter account that they sold out their next 2 TNT shows. The next two shows will be in Boston and Philadelphia. The tickets sold out in an hour and is another example of them beating the odds.

All Elite Wrestling sold out their first TNT show in 3 hours. The first show will be taking place in Washington, D.C. and boasts 14,000 seats. While Cody Rhodes thanked the fans for their support, Chris Jericho insisted it happened because he was at the center of the poster. The debut show is set to take place on October 02, 2019.

AEW on TNT will arrive in Boston on October 09 in the Agganis Arena. The arena holds about 7,200 people. The subsequent show takes place on October 16 in Philadelphia in the Liacouras Center, which holds about 10,200 people.

It's quite interesting that AEW sold out their tickets within an hour. The strategy seems to be targeting traditional wrestling markets as well as arenas that could pack in the crowds. AEW certainly are playing within their limitations on what kind of crowds that they can draw in.

They are advertising big matches as well, with the first title defenses of both the AEW World Heavyweight Championship and the AEW Women's World Championship set to take place in Philadelphia.

The AEW roster has a wonderful mix of known mainstream wrestlers like Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Cody Rhodes, and Awesome Kong. They have young talent like Jungle Boy, MJF, Britt Baker and Darby Allin to appeal to a certain demographic to put eyes on the product. With both veterans and rookies, AEW has an exciting blend that could prove enticing for fans.

Will this trend continue or will AEW's honeymoon phase continue to run out? Fans will have to stay tuned in the weeks to come.