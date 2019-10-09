AEW News: Nyla Rose comments on being the first transgender woman to be signed by a major wrestling promotion

Nyla Rose applying the Camel Clutch on Yuka Sakazaki

In an interview session with BUILD Series, professional wrestlers from All Elite Wrestling sat down with host Matt Forte to talk about the promotion that is spearheaded by Cody Rhodes and members of The Elite. Wrestlers involved in the session were current AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Nyla Rose, Jungle Boy, and Awesome Kong.

They conversed on a variety of topics ranging from their initial thought about the venture and how they came to know about the promotion. One such interesting conversation took place when Nyla Rose spoke her mind on how she felt about being the first transgender woman to be signed by a major wrestling promotion.

Nyla Rose in AEW so far

Nyla made her AEW debut at the promotion's first pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing earlier this May. There she competed in a fatal four-way match against Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Kylie Rae and a returning Awesome Kong who made a surprise return.

She earned the opportunity to compete for the newly introduced AEW Women's World Championship after she won the AEW Women's Casino Battle Royal at AEW All Out. On the premiere episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT that happened this Wednesday, Rose faced Riho for the above-mentioned title but came up short after a hard-fought bout.

Forte asked her on how it felt like to be the first transgender woman to be signed to a major contract with a pro-wrestling promotion and see her name on headlines of newspapers and if there is a feeling of pride or pressure involved while seeing her name on articles. The 'Native Beast' replied:

It's a little weird like there is a bit of pressure, there's definitely a bit of pride but at the same time it's you know I want to make enough noise to the point where they're not putting that out there. You know, you don't see, 'Hey, we signed a black guy', like you know, 'Hey, we just signed three Jewish guys'. You don't see that...like there's none of that out there. I'll be so happy when we get to the point where it's like Nyla did something and that like that's the headline...that's like no longer you know, like that's what we gotta get and you know if I can help get us there I don't mind driving the car for a little bit. I'm used to these long road trips.

It seems like Nyla Rose wants to create an identity for herself based on what she accomplishes inside the ring and doesn't want to get identified based solely on her gender and such an outlook on life is certainly worthy of praise.