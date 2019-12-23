AEW News: Reason behind The Young Bucks quitting Twitter revealed

it's true...

It was recently reported that The Young Bucks quit Twitter, but it wasn't clear as to why they did so. Now, those reasons have been revealed as their father, Matthew Lee Massie aka Papa Buck, tweeted that his sons just needed a break from the platform due to the toxic nature of Twitter.

Several people were speculating as to why The Young Bucks left Twitter and some speculated that it had something to do with the last AEW Dynamite episode of 2019. The show ended with The Dark Order pummeling The Elite and SCU.

The segment was heavily criticized and it also didn't help that a clip featuring a botch from the segment went viral online. Several WWE Superstars like Randy Orton and Mark Henry also criticized the segment.

As mentioned above, Papa Buck put out a tweet to explain why The Young Bucks quit Twitter and said that his boys were fine and that they don't deserve the hate they get. He explained,

"Thx for all the love We are getting from everyone wondering about Matt and Nick ! They are fine and just need a well deserved break from the toxicity on here ! They are the most sweetest most genuine guys ever! They don’t deserve the hate they get! Love u all."

Thx for all the love We are getting from everyone wondering about Matt and Nick ! They are fine and just need a well deserved break from the toxicity on here ! They are the most sweetest most genuine guys ever! They don’t deserve the hate they get! Love u all — MATTHEW Lee Massie/ Papa Buck (@MATTLEEMASSIE) December 21, 2019

In a response to a wrestling fan, he also said that his sons needed a hiatus to clear their minds and insinuated that they were both exhausted.

Thx man ! We suggested a hiatus to clear their minds ! They give 110% of their blood sweat and tears ! To the point of pure exhaustion they’ve got nothing else to give ! Haters gonna hate and always gonna find something! — MATTHEW Lee Massie/ Papa Buck (@MATTLEEMASSIE) December 21, 2019

It's heartening to see that The Young Bucks have the support of their family in trying times like this. Perhaps, things will change in the coming year. AEW Dynamite will return to TNT on January 1st, 2020.