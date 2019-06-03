AEW News: The reason that could convince CM Punk to sign with AEW revealed

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 637 // 03 Jun 2019, 18:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chris Jericho and CM Punk.

What's the story?

All said and done, Double of Nothing gave us many reasons to buy into the new promotion's idea of being a viable competitor to WWE.

However, WWE is a different monster altogether and in order to even get a small fraction of the market share that Vince McMahon's powerhouse commands, Tony Khan and his team would need to get a massive mainstream star on board.

CM Punk's name has been doing the rounds from the day AEW was established, however, the former WWE Superstar didn't appear at DoN. The speculation, though, refuses to die down as the dirt sheets claim that the Cult of Personality will eventually return to pro wrestling as part of the upstart promotion's roster.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Chris Jericho gave his two cents regarding Punk coming to AEW. The Ayatollah of Rock n' Rolla said that Punk will be welcomed into AEW's fold with open arms and also revealed the psyche of the pro-wrestler-turned-MMA fighter behind a potential in-ring comeback.

Jericho admitted that he knows Punk really well, and the only way he sees him come to AEW would be if he has the intention to wrestle again and prove a point. A big money contract wouldn't be enough to lure him in.

In case you didn't know...

AEW's first show, Double or Nothing, was a resounding success that witnessed some great moments from top to bottom. Jon Moxley, FKA Dean Ambrose, made a shocking appearance in the dying stages to cap off a well-worked event.

However, CM Punk, who the fans were hoping to see at the show, was did not turn up as he was busy fulfilling commentary duties for the UFC affiliated Cage Fighting Fury Championships (CFFC).

In the post-PPV press media scrum, Tony Khan stated that CM Punk was one of the first names he wanted in AEW when he pitched the idea of starting the company and while it couldn't come to fruition, he shares a good relationship with Phil Brooks.

The heart of the matter

During an interview with ESPN, Y2J said that AEW will welcome Punk with open arms if he decides to walk back to the world of pro wrestling. However, he said that knowing Punk, he would only do it for the right reasons.

Advertisement

Jericho said that Punk would not be attracted by the fat paycheck, but by the desire to become the best pro wrestler in the world again. Branding Punk a competitor, Jericho said that Punk would only sign on AEW's dotted line if he has the will to wrestle again and prove something to the world. That's the only reason that can motivate the former WWE Champion to return to the squared circle.

Jericho explained, "CM Punk is a unique individual. Could we use him? Of course, we can. Could WWE use him? Of course, they could. It all depends on what Punk wants to do and what his attitude is when and if he comes back. Because it’s a new world now. It’s not a negative world, it’s a positive world. Especially in AEW."

He continued, "As I said if he wants to come in, he’d probably be welcomed with open arms. But I think he would have to kind of prove himself, as he would want to. Because I know him. He’s a competitor. He’s not gonna come back just for a paycheck or just to be famous. If he comes back, it’s because he wants to be here, he wants to wrestle and he wants to prove something. And if he doesn’t feel that way, he won’t come back. The only person that can answer that question, I believe, is CM Punk himself.” H/t credit: WrestlingNews.co

What's next?

Punk's last pro wrestling appearance took place for a small-time promotion called MKE Wrestling, wherein the former WWE Superstar showed up in a mask and took out Daryck St. Holmes with the GTS.

After a failed MMA stint, Punk is currently exploring the world of MMA commentary, movies and comics.

Will he be a part of the AEW revolution in the near future? That's the million dollar question. Sound off the comments section below.