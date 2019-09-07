AEW News: WWE Superstar takes hilarious jibe at Chris Jericho losing his belt

Jericho with the AEW title

The past few days have been a rollercoaster ride for AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. He not only won the title at All Out, but was also turned into a viral meme by his fans on Twitter.

WWE Superstar Matt Hardy recently posted a video on his official Twitter handle, poking fun at Jericho in the process. Hardy took his wife on a date night, and made a video that shows him coming out of the restaurant with a title belt, after complaining that someone tried to steal it.

Jericho's woes

Soon after Jericho won the AEW World title at All Out, he lost the belt while eating at a LongHorn Steakhouse restaurant. An investigation was launched by him to recover the belt.

A tweet was soon posted by the Tallahassee police, indicating that they had recovered the belt, but the tweet was soon deleted. WWE's Corey Graves made a remark on the latest episode of SmackDown Live, which fans took as him taking a shot at Jericho. Graves went on to defend his comments, stating that it was just a friendly joke.

Matt pokes fun at Jericho

WWE Superstar Matt Hardy recently took his wife Reby on a date night, and made it a point to tease Jericho in the process. Hardy posted a video on his Twitter and Youtube channel, which shows him walking out of a LongHorn Steakhouse restaurant with a belt. Here's what he had to say:

Just had a wonderful date night with my beautiful wife here at a very classy restaurant as you can... Hold up (runs back inside the restaurant and grabs his belt) that son of a b---h tried to steal my belt. Reby, where's our limousine?

Check out the video that Hardy posted:

pic.twitter.com/HsMvU7JjkU — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 7, 2019

Jericho is all set to take on Cody Rhodes at the upcoming Full Gear PPV, with the AEW World title on the line.

