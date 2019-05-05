AEW Rumors: AEW Roster no longer allowed to work indies?

No More Indie Shows for you

What's the story?

According to PWTorch, Joey Janela is not expected to work the indies by the fall. It is understood that AEW's TV show will begin airing around that time.

In case you didn't know...

Joey Janela is one of the better and more interesting wrestlers who have recently signed with AEW. He's essentially a self-made wrestler who earns money by working the indie scene and running his own shows. It was reported that he signed a 3 year deal with AEW. His reasons for signing with the company was that he felt that they offered him flexbility that WWE could not offer him.

The AEW Roster includes the likes of Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Lucha Brothers, Britt Baker, Allie, Kylie Rae, Joey Janela, Penelope Ford, and others. With AEW TV most likely happening in the fall, it's going to be interesting going forward.

The heart of the matter

According to PW Torch, it was originally understood that AEW talent would be able to book indie shows but something has changed in the last few weeks or so. Joey Janela did say he would be allowed to run his 'Spring Break' events with GCW. These normally take place during WrestleMania weekend. Though, he has announced that his time on the indies would be coming to the end by the time fall rolls around, as AEW may be airing weekly.

As per PW Torch's sources, "AEW talent needing in-ring experience" would be allowed to work the independent scene weekly. It's also been mentioned that someone of Joey Janela's experience or more, "would require special permission from AEW president Tony Khan" to work any independent dates. Going forward, all talent would require AEW approval to appear at indie events.

What's next?

If the report is true, then it does throw a wrench into AEW's plan to be a wrestler friendly company. On the other hand, it was reported that Chris Jericho has challenged Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in NJPW. So, things are going to get interesting in the months to come. AEW Double or Nothing will be held on May 25, 2019.