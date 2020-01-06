AEW Rumors: Chris Jericho possibly injured after NJPW WrestleKingdom 14

What happens to the AEW title if this is true?

WrestleKingdom 14 received rave reviews as over 70,000 fans filled up the Tokyo Dome over 2 nights. Chris Jericho's match with Hiroshi Tanahashi was also praised, but it seems to have come at a price. According to the Wrestling Observer’s Jim Valley, AEW Champion Chris Jericho might have suffered an injury after his match.

Jim Valley said that Jericho spoke with him after the match and said he was banged up after the match. Jericho believed that he had to get checked out once he got back to the United States. Valley said: (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

"Jericho came in and said that his jaw was dislocated. He also said that his knee was swollen and he’s going to get it looked at. He thought that some of the dragon screws did that, according to Jericho."

With that said, Chris Jericho did do the press conference after the match and said that he wanted both AEW and NJPW to put aside their differences and work together. It's a well known fact that AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega did not leave on the best of terms.

While Jericho and Jon Moxley are able to work for NJPW, other AEW wrestlers don't have that kind of freedom. Chris Jericho did bring the AEW Championship to WrestleKingdom 14 after getting permission from Tony Khan.

Is Chris Jericho actually injured?

As of right now, there is no clear update on Jericho's injury. His match with Hiroshi Tanahashi was a long drawn-out brawl full of hard hits and explosive moves. Considering his jaw was dislocated, there is always a possibility that he might not wrestle for some time.

In the weeks to come, there should be more updates. It will be interesting if Chris Jericho has to vacate the AEW World Championship.