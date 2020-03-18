AEW Rumors: Dynamite show in Jacksonville will be a closed-door event; Exalted One to be revealed

Covid-19 has forced AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville to be a closed-door event

Who will be revealed as The Exalted One, the so-called leader of The Dark Order?

Covid-19 has now affected the way AEW functions (Pic Source: AEW)

The Coronavirus has made its way into all aspects of life across the globe as more and more significant events are being shut down. Professional Wrestling is no exception. WWE already broadcast both their RAW and SmackDown shows from the Performance Center, which mostly was an empty arena.

Now, it looks like AEW will follow suit as the upcoming Dynamite show will be also be held in a closed-door environment. In a report from Fightful Select, the show will go on as planned at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

There was some confusion as the city of Jacksonville had announced on Twitter that all "city-owned venues would be closed, including Daily's Place." However, that's doesn't seem to be the case with AEW Dynamite. The report said:

"We've heard from the AEW side that the city's twitter account apparently thought a public event was being referred to.AEW Dynamite will proceed at Daily's Place as a closed door event with no fans, and the city of Jacksonville has not had an issue with that."

With that out of the way, it seems that AEW Dynamite will air live on TNT at its originally scheduled time. The episode promises to be a fruitful one as the identity of The Exalted One will be revealed.

The mystery surrounding the identity of The Exalted One has been speculated for weeks as Evil Uno of The Dark Order has been teasing his arrival in AEW.

The speculation has been so rampant that even The Librarians on Being The Elite threw out names like DDP, Raven, Dustin Rhodes, and of course, Matt Hardy.

Most fans are expecting to see Matt Hardy revealed as The Exalted One as The Young Bucks were also on his YouTube channel.

Will Matt Hardy be revealed as The Exalted One or is it someone completely unexpected? AEW fans will have to tune in and find out.