5 Wrestlers who could be The Dark Order's Exalted One in AEW

Will the real Exalted One please stand up? (Pic Source: AEW/WWE)

With AEW Revolution out of the way, the biggest question on everyone's mind is the long-awaited reveal of The Exalted One. The so-called leader of the Dark Order has been a point of contention amongst AEW fans since he was first talked about in promos. Evil Uno has been constantly tweeting that his arrival is near.

He is near. #JoinDarkOrder — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) March 1, 2020

Even on the AEW official Twitter page, a tweet was put out recently hinting that he will be appearing sooner than later.

With that being said, AEW teased the fans for a while about the identity of the mysterious leader. Considering that the tease has been happening for so long, there have been several stars who might fit the bill.

Here are 5 wrestlers who could be the Exalted One in AEW.

#5 Christopher Daniels

Is Daniels the one? (Pic Source: AEW)

Christopher Daniels of SCU has been teased to be the leader of The Dark Order. While it's very possible that AEW could be misleading their fans, it cannot be taken off the table. On an episode of Being The Elite, both Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian found a Dark Order mask in his luggage and he couldn't explain it.

In some cases, The Dark Order has actually backed away once he's come to the ring to save his team from annihilation. At AEW Revolution, he did come out as a cloaked figure only to attack the heel stable and save Colt Cabana and SCU from an attack.

While all seems well after AEW Revolution, there might be more than meets the eye. In professional wrestling, nothing is as it seems and it would make for a good twist if he is the so-called leader. Has Daniels turned to the dark side, if he isn't the leader? Anything is possible.

